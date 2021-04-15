Trip to Nationals more special for Kilgore’s Hoberecht with son alongside

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – It’s a feeling coach Brian Hoberecht and his Kilgore College Rangers haven’t felt since 2013.

But it’s also one that he gets to share with one of his sons.

KC is getting ready to leave for Hutchinson, Kansas this weekend to play in the NJCAA national tournament as a result of winning the Region XIV tourney last Saturday.

The 68-67 title game victory over Trinity Valley also marked Hoberecht’s 400th career coaching victory.

Thursday they held a small celebration at Masters Gymnasium, where the players and coaches autographed conference championship posters for the fans.

Coach Hoberecht’s son Brendon is a key sophomore shooting guard on the Rangers squad, and also a guy that many look up to.

“We’re soaking up every minute of this. And enjoying the run that we are on. And he’s been a part of it, he’s been a big part of it. His growth over the last couple of years has been tremendous. He’s one of the better leaders we have on our team. And he’ll make a great coach some day,” said 13th year KC head coach Brian Hoberecht.

“In high school I won a district championship. But that doesn’t compare to this at all. Just my dad being a coach, being around family every day, my teammates, you know more like brothers now. It’s just greatest feeling in the world to be honest with you,” said Brendon Hoberecht.

“I could really say he’s the biggest leader on this team. I mean he brings a different type of energy every day. And a different impact on the team,” said sophomore guard KJ Jenkins.

The 17th-seeded Rangers will open against the home-team Hutchinson at 10:00 a.m. Monday.

Friday Hobrecht will see his younger son Isaac, the district 16-4A newcomer of the year at Kilgore High School sign to play for him at KC.

