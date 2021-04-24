Troup Boxers train for return of East Texas Golden Gloves Tournament

TROUP, Texas (KETK) – As the rain poured down outside Troup Boxing Gym Friday night, inside, Candice Vascocu, her assistant coach Jason Black, and their East Texas fighters threw jabs and uppercuts, grateful for every punch.

“We’re pumped, we’re all very excited, very ready, been training every day almost, nonstop, it’s very exciting,” said 19-year-old boxer Trish Ione.

Last year, as athletes of all kinds, found new ways to train, and stay socially distant, Vascocu was making sure her fighters were staying in shape at home, but it was still a challenge once they returned to the gym.

“Sparring and combative part, everybody else was off of that too so I didn’t feel like that hindered us much as the constant just having your teammates support you and things like that, on your own,” said Vascocu.

“You have people pushing you, it makes it way easier for you to do more because you know if you’re doing it by yourself you’re going to take a break here and there and it’s just going to mess up your whole workout,” said Troup boxer Ramey Saldivar.

Now, these fighters have their sights set on the East Texas Golden Gloves Regional Tournament in Longview, which was supposed to take place back in February.

“I think they are really excited and some of them it’s been more than a year because some of them didn’t get to compete last year,” said Vascocu.

So now, it’s back in the ring for Troup, looking to showcase their skills against their East Texas rivals, when the bell rings at the Maude Cobb Exhibit Building in Longview, on May 6th and 7th.

Watch the video to see the story.