TROUP, Texas (KETK) – The playoff game between Troup and New Boston, originally set for Thursday evening in Marshall, has been moved to Friday in Mount Pleasant at 7 p.m.

Anyone who purchased a Marshall ticket should have a refund in their account, according to Troup Athletics. Tickets for the game in Mount Pleasant are only available for purchase online and won’t be available for purchase at the gate.

Storms are expected in East Texas on Thursday night.