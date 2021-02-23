Tuesday boys playoffs: Legacy comes up short, Chapel Hill, Tatum, Arp, White Oak, Longview march on

KETK – There will be playoff basketball every day this week as the UIL plans to get through three rounds of postseason play by Saturday on the boys side.

Tuesday, the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders had a two-point lead going into the fourth quarter of their Class 6A Bi-District round matchup with Garland Sachse, as they sought their first playoff victory since 2007.

But the Red Raiders were outscored 27-16 in the final period, falling to Sachse 74-65. Coach Kevin Walker’s first campaign at Legacy culminates at 20-5, but with their first district title in 15 years.

Meanwhile the Longview Lobos picked up their first postseason victory since 2014 as they hold off the Nacogdoches Dragons 55-52. The Lobos advance to play Highland Park in round two at 6:00 p.m. Thursday in Athens.

In Class 4A, the Chapel Hill Bulldogs got loose after a low scoring first half, and defeated Liberty-Eylau 50-28. Coach Akimba Johnson’s squad advances to play Kaufman in the area round as the Dogs improve to 18-5 on the season.

The No. 10 Tatum Eagles continued to dominate in Class 3A as they beat up on Daingerfield 79-32 extending their winning streak to 16 games and improving to 20-3 on the year.

Jayden Boyd led the Eagles with 27 points. Tatum will face DeKalb in the second round Thursday in Hallsville.

The Arp Tigers used a 28-point second quarter to take command of Gladewater. Coach Joe Crawford’s bunch came away with a 67-39 triumph behind 18 points from Colton Birdsong, and 16 from Elijah Mauldin.

The Tigers improve to 17-6 on the year, and will gear up to play No. 13 Atlanta, which is led by Kentucky signee and newly named McDonald’s All-American Daimion Collins on Thursday.

The White Oak Roughnecks also had a big second period to go into the locker room with a 26-9 over Troup. White Oak, the District 15-3A champ then cruised to 56-30 victory. It marks the Roughnecks first playoff win in three years.

White Oak plays New Boston in the area round at 6:00 p.m. Thursday in Pittsburg.