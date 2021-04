LUBBOCK, Texas (KETK) — The Trinity Valley Lady Cardinals have found a 2nd home in Lubbock, qualifying for the NJCAA Tournament 14 years in a row.

On Thursday, the two-seeded Lady Cards took on Shelton State for a spot in the semifinal round, and in the 4th quarter, TVCC took the lead got the win, 70-62.

Trinity Valley advances to the semifinal round for the 10th straight tournament, and are just two more wins away from hoisting the program’s 9th national championship.