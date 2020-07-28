TVCC names new athletic director

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – Eddie Kite has been named the new athletic director at Trinity Valley Community College.

Recently, Jay Kinzer, Ph.D., stepped down as athletic director where he served for two years. In response, TVCC promoted Kite from athletic coordinator.

Another promotion includes co-head softball coach Kathleen Rodriguez who will become the new women’s athletic coordinator.

“TVCC has very high expectations for its student-athletes, both on the field and in the classroom. With the experience, leadership, and dedication of Eddie and Coach Rodriguez, TVCC will continue to be one of the best junior college athletic programs in the country.”

Eddie Kite

Kathleen Rodriguez

Release from TVCC:

Kite came to TVCC after a successful five-year stint at Panola College as head women’s basketball coach. Prior to that, he served 11 years as head women’s basketball coach at Connors State College in Warner, Okla.

In five seasons at Panola, amassed 84 wins. In 2018, he led the Fillies to a 25-7 record and an at-large berth in the NJCAA national tournament. It was the school’s first appearance at the event since 2005.

He served as Region XIV women’s basketball chairman for two years at Panola.

At Connors State, where he recorded 195 wins, the Cowgirls won the 2009 Bi-State Conference and Region II Championship to advance to the national tournament with a 30-5 record. He was recognized as conference Coach of the Year in 2009 and the Region II Coach of Year in 2009.

Kite has served as NJCAA Region II Division 1 women’s athletic director and served on the national volleyball committee. He also served as the Region II women’s basketball committee chairman from 2007-11.

He also has assistant coaching tenures at Central Florida Community College, East Texas Baptist University, Oral Roberts University, University of Montavello, University of Mobile and University of Houston.

Kite received a Bachelor of Arts degree from East Texas Baptist University in 1995 and a Master of Education degree from East Central University in 2011.

The Murchison native is a graduate of Brownsboro High School and attended TVCC.

He and wife Sarah have two daughters Aimee and Shelby and a son, Clinton.