TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The stage is set for the 2023 Men’s Region 14 Tournament championship, which will pit Trinity Valley against Panola College.

TVCC knocked off top-seeded Lee College while the Ponies took care of the Kilgore College Rangers.

These two will square off at Wagstaff Gymnasium in Tyler Saturday night at 7:00, with the winner earning an automatic bid to the NJCAA Tournament.