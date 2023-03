LUBBOCK, Texas (KETK) — The Trinity Valley Lady Cardinals were back in the women’s NJCAA championship game Monday night, taking on Northwest Florida State at the Rip Griffin Center.

TVCC had won eight national titles heading into the matchup, with their last coming back in 2014.

It was a hard-fought contest, which went into overtime, but the Raiders were able to escape, beating Trinity Valley 66-63.