TYLER, Texas (KETK) — We had a dramatic finish at Pat Hartley Field Wednesday night in Tyler, as TJC took on Iowa Lakes the NJCAA men’s soccer tournament.

The Apaches and Lakers were tied 1-1 and had to go into doubler overtime to decide a winner.

In the extra period, Tyler’s Leonardo Marquez threw the ball into the box and Tyger Smalls was able to put it into the net as Tyler walked off with a 2-1 victory.

TJC will now get ready for the elimination rounds which will begin on Friday.