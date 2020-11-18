Tyler boys take down Spring Hill, Legacy girls dominate Jacksonville

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Sophomore guard Ashad Walker was hot from the outside from the onset Tuesday.

Eventually, he dominated just about every facet of the contest, scoring 33 points and leading the Tyler Lions to an 88-67 victory over Spring Hill.

Luke Hurst led the Panthers with 17 points who were playing their season opener. Tyler improves to 1-1.

The Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders were in control throughout as they defeated Jacksonville 58-29.

The victory marked the 200th career head coaching victory for Lady Raiders coach and Legacy alum Ross Barber.

Good win tonight! This group is growing each time out! Legacy 58- JVille 29. 3-0 on the season! Blessed to reach #200- lots of great players and assistant coaches along the way! @TXHSGBB @KETK_MikeA @BrandonOSports @TylerISD_Ath @DMCETX @EastTexCraw pic.twitter.com/7ja1joINzo — Tyler Legacy Girls Basketball (@TLgirlshoops) November 18, 2020

Barber is beginning his fifth season at the helm of the Lady Raiders who improve to 3-0 on the young campaign. 101 of his 200 coaching victories have come at his alma mater. The previous 99 came at Waco High School.

Vannesa Hayward had 11 points to lead Legacy.

Jacksonville falls to 1-3 on the season. College of Charleston signee Grace Abercrombie led the Maidens with 17 points.

Watch the video to see highlights of both contests.