TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Tyler HEAT junior varsity team took a big lead over visiting Apple Springs on Thursday evening, leading the Eagles 26-0 at the end of the first half.

But in the third quarter, the boys from Deep East Texas found their rhythm and were able to get on the board and score two straight touchdowns.

But this day belonged to the HEAT JV, who opened up their season with a 60-20 victory.