TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Saturday, Tyler High School’s color guard competed at the MA Nationals at UT Arlington and came home with the Grand National Championship title.

Tyler ISD said that their students have been training during and after school for their spring season since January.

“It has been such a rewarding season to see how much growth they had each month,” Color Guard Director Jenna Hamill said. “I am so proud of them for retaining the little details that make up the big moments and for pushing themselves to the finish line!”

Four Tyler High School seniors competed as soloists with routines they choreographed themselves. Kristien Howard competed against 18 other soloists and placed 2nd overall in the 17 to 18 category.

The three other soloists competed in the 15 to 16 category against 23 other soloists. Audry Fuller came in 10th place, Ariah Rhodes came in 15th place and Yesenia Malagon came in 16th place.

If you missed out on their championship performance in Arlington, they will be performing again at the Brigadettes Spring Show on April 21 and 22 at Tyler High School.

Congratulations to all Tyler High Color guard members Kristien Howard, Ricardo Garnica, Coriyuna Bell, Audry Fuller, Rosa Lamas, Alex Venegas, Dayanara Villela, Yesenia Malagon, Karen Nuñez and Ariah Rhodes.