Tyler High, Whitehouse football players sign with colleges

KETK – Sometimes you have to take a little more time to make a life-impacting decisions.

Nothing says that 17-and-18 year old high school seniors have to sign with a college on the first day of a signing period.

Four Tyler Lions took advantage of waiting one more week…and Wednesday morning they signed their national letters of intent, officially taking their football talents to the next level.

Defensive lineman Preston Johnson signs with tradition-rich ASC power Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton.

Jacques Jones, who played his first two years of high school at Winona before returning to the Rose City will head to Athens to play at Trinity Valley.

Ken’Yontae Pinkard, who played a number of positions this past season including quarterback signs with McPherson College in Kansas, just like his buddy defensive lineman Ashton Williams.

Standout defensive back Travion Ates will walk on at the University of Houston.

Over at Whitehouse, three Wildcats all decided to head to the sunflower state to play at NAIA schools.

Receiver Trevor Thiering who became the Dub’s go to guy this past season signs with Southwestern College in Winfield, Kansas.

Offensive lineman Garrett Feiden heads to Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, but will play either linebacker or defensive end. And his good friend Marshall Johnson, a defensive tackle that can also play D-end will join him at Benedictine as well.

