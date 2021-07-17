Tyler hosts East Texas boxing showcase two decades in the making

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Saturday was a huge night for boxing here in East Texas.

Roy Jones Knockout Boxing Promotions presented Tyler Has Talent, a showcase of some of our top area fighters.

In the ring first was Cesar Torres from Bravo’s Gym in Tyler, making his professional debut at the Eagle Event Center.

In the 2nd round, Torres, staggered his opponent, laid in a view more blows, before he hit his knees, and the fight was called for Torres.

The 2nd bout featured Jerrion Campbell, from Jacksonville, who proudly wore his hometown’s blue and gold colors.

Campbells’ fight went the full four rounds, and he was deemed the winner by unanimous decision.

East Texas hasn’t seen a boxing event like this in 20 years, and for the fighters, trainers, owners, and promoters, nothing is better than putting on a show for the home crowd.