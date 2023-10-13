TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Independent School District inducted the 1978 Texas state girls’ doubles tennis champions Janet Kniffen Scholl and Lelia Wallendar Wright into their Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday.

The two women were key players for the Red Raiders tennis program and were selected for the Hall of Fame based on their achievements during and after their time at the school, then known as Robert E. Lee High School.

Scholl, who graduated in 1978, and Wright, who graduated in 1980, were inducted during halftime of the Tyler Legacy versus Mesquite game at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.

They join 64 former athletes that have been inducted by Tyler ISD since 2013.

