Tyler JC, Jacksonville men fall in 1st day of Region 14 hoops tournament

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Junior College Apaches saw their season come to an end Tuesday in the opening round of the men’s Region XIV basketball tournament.

TJC fell to Lamar State-Port Arthur 65-53, which wrapped up the Apaches campaign at 8-14.

The host Jacksonville College also had a short stay as they went down against Paris 71-66.

The Jaguars season finished at 5-18.

Watch the video to see highlights from both games.

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

April 6-10, 2021

John Alexander Gymnasium

Jacksonville, Texas

​

Tuesday, April 6th – Men’s First Round Games

Session 1

Game 1 – 1:00 p.m. – #8 Tyler J.C. 53, #9 Lamar State-Port Arthur 65

Game 2 – 3:00 p.m. – #5 Paris 71, #12 Jacksonville 66

Session 2

Game 3 – 6:00 p.m. – #7 BPCC 67, #10 Victoria 69

Game 4 – 8:00 p.m. – #6 Blinn 75, #11 Coastal Bend 66

​

Wednesday, April 7th – Women’s Quarterfinals

Session 1

Game 5 – 1:00 p.m. – #1 TVCC vs #8 BPCC

Game 6 – 3:00 p.m. – #4 Panola vs #5 Kilgore

Session 2

Game 7 – 6:00 p.m. – #2 TJC vs #7 Jacksonville

Game 8 – 8:00 p.m. – #3 Blinn vs #6 Paris

​

Thursday, April 8th – Men’s Quarterfinals

Session 1

Game 9 – 1:00 p.m. – #1 TVCC vs #9 Lamar State-Port Arthur

Game 10 – 3:00 p.m. – #4 Panola vs #5 Paris

Session 2

Game 11 – 6:00 p.m. – #2 Navarro vs #10 Victoria

Game 12 – 8:00 p.m. – #3 Kilgore vs #6 Blinn

​

Friday, April 9th – Women’s and Men’s Semifinals

Session 1

Game 13 – 1:00 p.m. – Women’s Game 5 Winner vs Game 6 Winner

Game 14 – 3:00 p.m. – Women’s Game 7 Winner vs Game 8 Winner

Session 2

Game 15 – 6:00 p.m. – Men’s Game 9 Winner vs Game 10 Winner

Game 16 – 8:00 p.m. – Men’s Game 11 Winner vs Game 12 Winner

​

Saturday, April 10th – Women’s and Men’s Championship

Game 17 (Women) – 4:00 p.m. – Game 13 Winner vs Game 14 Winner

Game 18 (Men) – 7:00 p.m. – Game 15 Winner vs Game 16 Winner