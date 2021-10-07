Tyler Junior College baseball moving up to NJCAA Division I

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Just five months after winning their 6th national title, the Tyler Junior College Apaches announced Thursday morning their baseball program will be moving up to NJCAA Division I, effective immediately.

The move will put the baseball program in line with all other sports at TJC. The baseball team had been the only one competing in NJCAA Division III rather than Division I.

In June, the Apaches beat Niagra Community College 5-4 for the program’s sixth championship. It was their first trip to the World Series since 2018. Other titles for the team were in:

  • 2007
  • 2014
  • 2015
  • 2016
  • 2017

Tyler Junior College as a school has 66 national championships.

Athletic Director Kevin Vest thanked numerous people involved in the transition at the announcement and called the day “historic.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51