Tyler Junior College baseball moving up to NJCAA Division I

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Just five months after winning their 6th national title, the Tyler Junior College Apaches announced Thursday morning their baseball program will be moving up to NJCAA Division I, effective immediately.

The move will put the baseball program in line with all other sports at TJC. The baseball team had been the only one competing in NJCAA Division III rather than Division I.

In June, the Apaches beat Niagra Community College 5-4 for the program’s sixth championship. It was their first trip to the World Series since 2018. Other titles for the team were in:

2007

2014

2015

2016

2017

Tyler Junior College as a school has 66 national championships.

Athletic Director Kevin Vest thanked numerous people involved in the transition at the announcement and called the day “historic.”