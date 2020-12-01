Tyler Legacy a win away from playoff berth, after beating Mesquite

MESQUITE, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Legacy Red Raiders made it two-for-two in Mesquite in the last six days.

Legacy now just needs to beat Mesquite Horn at home on senior day in their regular season finale Saturday to clinch a playoff spot for the second straight season.

The Red Raiders defeated the Mesquite Skeeters 21-7 Monday, marking Legacy’s first road win over Mesquite since 2008, and its first victory over the Skeeters since 2017.

Coach Joe Willis’ squad improves to 4-5 on the season, and 2-3 in district play.

The Red Raiders face the Jaguars at 3:00 p.m. Saturday at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler.

You can watch the game LIVE on KTPN “The Z.” That is channel 51.2 or 36.9 on an over the air digital antenna, or Suddenlink Cable channel 9 in Tyler.

Watch the video to see Monday night’s highlights.