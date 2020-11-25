Tyler Legacy boys 5-0 as they run past Lakeview Centennial

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Finally getting the opportunity to play in their fancy new digs, the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders stayed without a blemish Tuesday.

The Red Raiders, under first-year head coach Kevin Walker, defeated Garland Lakeview Centennial 72-48.

Senior guard Jaylon Spencer led Legacy with 19 points, while Teon Erwin added 16.

The Red Raiders improve to 5-0 on the season as they head to Thanksgiving break.

They are back in action next Tuesday when they host crosstown rival Tyler High at 7:00 p.m.

Watch the video to see game highlights.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51