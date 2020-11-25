Tyler Legacy boys 5-0 as they run past Lakeview Centennial

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Finally getting the opportunity to play in their fancy new digs, the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders stayed without a blemish Tuesday.

The Red Raiders, under first-year head coach Kevin Walker, defeated Garland Lakeview Centennial 72-48.

Senior guard Jaylon Spencer led Legacy with 19 points, while Teon Erwin added 16.

The Red Raiders improve to 5-0 on the season as they head to Thanksgiving break.

They are back in action next Tuesday when they host crosstown rival Tyler High at 7:00 p.m.

Watch the video to see game highlights.