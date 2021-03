FORNEY, Texas (KETK) – An early penalty kick against Tyler Legacy put the Red Raiders behind the eight-ball less than two minutes into their Class 6A area round matchup Tuesday.

Legacy fell to Mansfield Lake Ridge 2-1 ending the Red Raiders season at 18-4-5.

Jorge Sanchez scored for Legacy seven minutes into the second half to tie things up at one.

But the Eagles retook the lead a minute later.

Sophomore goalie Nick Alfaro had six saves for the Red Raiders.

