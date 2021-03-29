Tyler Legacy boys soccer looks to continue its postseason run

KETK – The Tyler Legacy boys advanced in thrilling fashion Friday night in the high school soccer playoffs.

The Red Raiders took down Garland 2-1 in penalty kicks.

Sophomore goalie Nick Alfaro was thrusted into action with ten minutes left in regulation when the Red Raiders starter received a red card.

Alfaro who’s been the JV goalkeeper this season made a tremendous save give Coach Marty Germany’s squad a 4-3 edge in the pk’s for the victory.

Legacy plays Mansfield Lake Ridge in the 6A area round Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. at City Bank Stadium in Forney.