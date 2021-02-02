Tyler Legacy celebrates senior night with romp over Heath, Arp rallies past Troup

KETK – The 13 seniors honored at Tyler Legacy Tuesday took another step towards potentially claiming the Red Raiders first district championship in 15 years.

Legacy blew the game open in the second half, and behind 21 points from Matt Wade, the Red Raiders hammered Rockwall Heath 73-42.

Legacy avenged their earlier loss to the Hawks, and improved to 18-3 on the season, 8-2 in district play. Red Raiders are solidly atop the 10-6A standings with two games left to play. However, Coach Kevin Walker believes his team will need to win out to claim the league title.

Jaylon Spencer added 15 points for Legacy.

The Arp Tigers trailed rival Troup 44-39 going into the fourth quarter, but Arp opened the final period on a 12-0 run and would hold on for a 55-50 victory and a season sweep of the seven-mile rivalry.

Colton Birdsong led Arp with 17 points, while Zach Mauldin added 15. Joe Crawford’s bunch improves to 15-4 on the season, and 9-2 in district play, which has them in second place in the 16-3A standings with three games left to play. Arp has a one-game lead over third-place Jefferson. The Tigers visit league leader and undefeated Tatum Friday.

Trae Davis led Troup with 17 points, while Bracey Cover poured in 15 as Darin Harley’s bunch falls to 13-11 on the season, and 4-7 in district action.

Watch the video to see the highlights.