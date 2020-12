WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – It’s not even Christmas, and the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders have already won more games than they did all of last season.

And the Kevin Walker tenure continues without a blemish.

Matt Wade led the Red Raiders with 20 points, as Legacy defeated rival Whitehouse 62-43 Tuesday. Wade was one of three Red Raiders in double figures.

Legacy is now 8-0 on the season. The Wildcats fall to 4-3.

Jalen Henry led the Dub with 12 points.

Watch the video to see the highlights.