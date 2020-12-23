Tyler Legacy drops district opener to Rockwall, Chapel Hill takes down Troup

KETK – Coming off a 9-1 non-district slate, the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders looked to start 10-6A action Tuesday on the right note.

However, they couldn’t quite get over the hump against an always solid Rockwall squad.

The visiting Yellow Jackets held off Legacy 48-40 for their tenth straight victory over the Red Raiders.

Teon Erwin led Legacy with 16 points, while Jaylon Spencer added ten. The Red Raiders fall to 9-2 overall.

The No. 22 Chapel Hill Bulldogs used a strong 20-8 third quarter and 22 points from sophomore Ashtin Watkins to defeat Troup 57-47.

Tyson Berry & Jared Jones added 10 points each for C-Hill. Bracey Cover and Clayton Vickers topped the scoring for the Tigers at 13 points a piece.

The Bulldogs wrap up non-district action 7-3, while the Tigers fall to 9-4.

Watch the video to see highlights of both games.