TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Playoff seeding and pride were on the line Friday night in Tyler as the Legacy Lady Raiders hosted Rockwall-Heath.

The Lady Hawks beat Legacy back in February, but the Lady Raiders were on a four-game winning streak entering the contest.

Lexi Thedford put Legacy on the board first with a penalty kick early in the match, and in the 2nd half, Deanna Zarcone would add to the lead.

Legacy won 2-0, finishing 2nd in the district.