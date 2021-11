TYLER, Texas (KETK) — It’s time for fall national signing day, and Wednesday morning, Tyler Legacy high school had three athletes who had earned a spot at the next level.

Cooper Hill will be playing baseball for the University of Houston, and his teammate Dakota Mccaskill will be heading to Gainsville to play for North Center Texas College.

They were joined by Madelyn Flanery who will be keeping her talents in East Texas when she plays softball for Letourneau University in Longview.