TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Tyler Legacy softball has been far from one of the premier programs in East Texas.

But the 2022 Lady Raiders are blazing their own trail, advancing out of the first round of the playoffs for just the 2nd time in their history, and not planning on letting this ride end anytime soon.

When Justin Kniffen took over the Lady Raiders softball program in 2017, he knew there was plenty of work to be done.

After five seasons, there are some tell-tale signs the team is on the right track.

“When I got here, everybody wanted to call and schedule us for the win, and now I have to call other people,” said Kniffen “It’s small things like that.”

This past week, Tyler Legacy took another major step forward, sweeping Garland and advancing to the 2nd round for just the 2nd time in school history.

“I feel like it’s been a long time coming for this group, we were all together last year, and we got to move into this year together, and I just wouldn’t want to do it with any other group of girls,” said pitcher Presley Johnston. “They’ve all been working hard this season to get to where we are.”

“We’ve come so far since last year, and it’s just super exciting to be here to have come so far to the playoffs and gotten past the first round,” said shortstop Maddie Flanery. “It’s super exciting.”

“They’re trendsetters, and they are going to be the only group that can say that they have won 20 plus games and got that playoff win, the first one in 12 years,” said Kniffen. “So they’ve kind of etched themselves in stone, you know, for future teams that are going to follow.”

While the accomplishments are recognized, the job is not done.

This Friday, the Lady Raiders travel to Mansfield for a one-game playoff with the Lake Ridge Lady Eagles.

“We’re satisfied with the history, but we’re not satisfied with where we are,” said Kniffen. “We want to win one more and just keep this thing going.”

“We’ve definitely come a whole long way, and I know coach Kniffen is very proud of that, and I’m very proud to be a part of that change,” said Johnston. “It’s nice to finally put Tyler Legacy on the map a little bit.”

Legacy, it’s right there in the name.

For these girls, they’ll get another chance to add to their this Friday, making even more Lady Raider history.

Tyler Legacy will play Lake Ridge at 7:00 p.m. on Friday in Mansfield.