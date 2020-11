TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders are 6-0 on the season.

Legacy had its way Monday with Lufkin, as they defeated the Lady Pack 61-19.

Junior Aaliya Campbell led the way with 14 points.

Coach Ross Barber’s squad will try to go to 7-0 Tuesday when they visit Ennis at 1:30 p.m.

Watch the video to see Monday’s game highlights.