Tyler Legacy ladies knock off Mesquite Horn, stay unbeaten

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders continue to turn back all challengers.

Legacy pulled out an impressive 48-44 victory Thursday over No. 25 ranked Mesquite Horn to remain perfect on the season, now at 16-0.

The Lady Raiders trailed 24-21 at halftime, and 34-33 after three quarters. Legacy would also overcome Mississippi State signee Jasmine Shavers scoring 26 points for Horn.

Junior Aaliya Campbell led Legacy with 13 points, while Katlyn Jasper added 11, and Nyla Inmon finished with ten.

Coach Ross Barber’s bunch also heads into the new year at 2-0 in District 10-6A play.

They travel to Rockwall on Monday.

Watch the video to see game highlights.

