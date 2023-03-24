TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders are advancing to the 2nd round of the girls’ soccer playoffs, after beating Sachse 2-1 Friday night at home.
Legacy will now get ready to take on Waco Midway in the Area Round next week.
