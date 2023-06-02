TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler ISD announced the new boys basketball head coach for Tyler Legacy.

Kyle Smith will be the new boys basketball head coach for the Tyler Legacy program. Smith comes from Northside ISD’s Warren High School in San Antonio after coaching there for the past 13 years. This past season Smith led the Warren High School program to a 31-7 record and a regional semi-final appearance. During Smith’s time in San Antonio he led the program to three district championships, six quarterfinal appearances, three regional tournament appearances and an overall record of 230-117.

“I am excited to announce Kyle Smith as the new head boys basketball coach at Tyler Legacy,” Athletic Director Greg Priest said. “We talked to a lot of great candidates with strong credentials, and it became evident from everyone I spoke with that he was the right person for this job. Coach Smith is a proven winner and leader, and I can’t wait to get him working with our student-athletes.”

In the 2014-2015 season, Smith was named TABC Don Coleman 6A Coach of the Year and SAAABC All-Star Coach. Before coaching at Warren High School, Smith was the head coach at Ganado High School from 2009-2010, where he led the program to its first playoff appearance since 2004 along with their first district championship since 1995.

“This is truly a significant hire for Tyler Legacy High School on every front,” Head Mens Basketball Coach at Stephen F. Austin State University Kyle Keller said. “Personally, I have always been impressed by how disciplined and how hard his teams performed each time I watched them play. I am excited for the community of Tyler. Coach Smith is a proven champion and is lauded throughout our entire state. I applaud the leadership team at Tyler Legacy High School for landing one of the most successful coaches in our state to lead their boys basketball program.”

Smith is coming to Tyler with his wife Whitney and three children Sloane, Cannon and Jett.

“My family and I are excited to get to Tyler ISD and Legacy High School to build a culture that will allow us to sustain success year in and year out,” Coach Kyle Smith said. “We will strive daily for excellence in every aspect of our program that the community and district will be proud to support. Our family cannot wait to join the community.”