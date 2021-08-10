Tyler Legacy opens fall camp looking to build on ending their playoff winning drought last season

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Tyler Legacy Red Raiders are coming off their first playoff game win in 12 years and the players’ mentality for this coming season has changed after getting that big victory under their belt

“We feel there is nothing we can’t do, we feel unstoppable which is great,” said safety Cayden Starks. “The atmosphere has changed, everyone’s attitude around here has changed and we want to go farther

“It gave us a lot of energy to bring to this year so now we’re working even harder than we did last year to go farther in the playoffs,” said running back Jamarion Miller.

The Red Raiders return 13 starters from last season but one question they need to answer is the quarterback position.

“Both those guys are both capable, they both work hard as you saw in the drills, they both have a strong desire to win and lead our football team,” said head coach Joe Willis. “I’m excited about having two guys in competition.”

“Both of those guys come here every day, competing against each other, one will start and the other one will start so they are out here just working hard,” said Miller.

But one thing is for sure the offense is being led by the one-two punch of Miller and Bryson Donnell.

“It’s really good to have two guys that we feel comfortable with as starters so we can rotate those guys especially early in the season to keep them fresh,” said Willis.

Coach Willis believes his defense took strides this offseason improving in 7-on-7 but they add a new 5-star defensive end to help with their pass rush.

“He brings that energy to the table and see him working hard,” said Miller.

“Allow us dbs to get plays, and he is putting pressure on the quarterback to throw the ball, ” said Starks.

“He is definitely going to help in that front, we’re going to move him around and create some matchups with him,” said Willis. “He is a great pass rusher and again, he is a guy with a great motor. Anytime you got a guy that big and physical and he runs around the whole game, he can cause some problems for the offense.

Legacy has a massive matchup right out of the gate when they head down to Lufkin to take on the Panthers, on Friday, August 27th.