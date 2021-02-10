Tyler Legacy poised for postseason after claiming 1st district title since 2006

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With a roster full of seniors, the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders set out to do something none of them had done before, make it to the playoffs, and along the way, they won a share of the district title.

“Last year we only won seven games, but this year was a big, big push, everybody had bought in, we played really good together,” said forward Teon Erwin.

“Since I’ve been here, I’ve never experienced it before, so it’s a new feeling, it feels good, everybody loves it, so I love it,” said point guard Jaylon Spencer.

“For these guys, especially as seniors, to be able that one last time to say you know what, I did do this I did experience this,” said head coach Kevin Walker.

The last time the Red Raiders were in the postseason was 2015, and their last district championship was 16 years ago.

So, with one last ride for the entire roster, Legacy put it all together.

“We started at Hogg Middle School because we didn’t have a gym, and that just brought us all together, and brought us together and got us where we’re at now,” said Erwin.

“We all bought in, like, we all knew what it was going to take for to get to the playoffs and to even win a district championship,” said Spencer.

“We had been saying, you know, this is what we want this is a goal we want to accomplish,” said Walker.

Goal one was to makes the playoffs, goal two, win a league title.

Now, goal three is to prove what East Texas can do on the court, in the playoffs.

“I think a lot of times out here, people don’t think a lot about basketball out here, and we’ve shown that good basketball happens out here, and we’ve proven that throughout the year,” said Walker.

The Red Raiders will be put to the test when the first-round tips off.

Watch the video to see Garrett Sanders’ story.