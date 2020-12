TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The playoffs may officially begin next week for 5A and 6A programs, but Tyler Legacy has been competing in do or die games for their past three contests.

On Saturday afternoon, the Red Raiders completed their gauntlet beating Mesquite Horn 42-35, and making the postseason for the 2nd year in a row.

Legacy will head to Garland next Saturday to face Naaman Forest at GISD Williams Stadium at 2:00 p.m. in their first-round matchup.