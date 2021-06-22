Tyler Legacy RB Bryson Donnell gives verbal pledge to Texas Tech

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – One of the two that make up the dynamic back-field tandem at Tyler Legacy announced his college choice today.

Soon to be senior running back Bryson Donnell says he’s headed to the South Plains.

Donnell who has shared the ball with four-star recruit Jamarion Miller the last three seasons chooses to still be a Red Raider even after high school as he verbally commits to Texas Tech and third-year head coach Matt Wells.

Donnell decides on Tech over 17 other Division I offers, most of which are FCS, including Colorado, Houston, Arkansas, Purdue, and Kansas.

The Red Raider three-star prospect rushed for 1,134 yards last season averaging 7.31 yards per carry, and scored a total of 12 touchdowns.

Donnell admits it was a grueling process, but is very happy to make this decision now, before the start of his senior season.

“It was pretty challenging. I had to consider a lot of things like being comfortable, like the other players that they were recruiting. As far as Coach Wells, he’s a great person, pretty good person to be around. And just, overall I like the way that their program operates and how they connect with each other,” Donnell explained.

Donnell tells me that he hopes he can convince Miller come along with him to Lubbock. Miller who is now coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, is still undecided, and has 27 D-one offers on the table.

