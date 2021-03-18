Tyler Legacy remembers Tim Johnson, late football coach, during memorial service on Thursday

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Tyler Legacy High School held a memorial service for their late football coach Tim Johnson on Thursday.

Students and staff paid their respects at Red Raider Field at 7:45 a.m., according to Tyler ISD.

Johnson had coached high school and college students for more than 23 years. He joined the Tyler Legacy family in 2020 and coached defense. Johnson was also a science teacher.

The school announced his passing on March 10. Johnson was diagnosed with pneumonia, but his death was not related to COVID-19, said Felicia, Johnson’s wife.

“I was heartbroken to hear about the passing of our Legacy football family member, coach, and teacher Tim Johnson,” said Legacy Head Football Coach Joe Willis. “Our prayers go out to his family, especially his wife and three sons. Tim was a valued and respected voice on our team, and he will be missed by many.”