Tyler Legacy running back on track to break school’s record

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Jamarion Miller, Tyler Legacy running back, is 722 yards away from breaking the school’s record for all-time rushing yards.

He recently broke the 4,000 yard mark at 4,027 yards which makes him second for the Red Raiders’ all-time rushing yards.

“I mean what an accomplishment, to have over 4,000 yards and probably at some point break the school record,” said Joe Willis, Tyler Legacy head coach.

The current record holder is Tyrone Ross, who led the Raiders to a state championship in 2005.

“Here in East Texas we breed backs, we breed running backs, so I just look at it like a blessing, to stay up there so long,” said Ross.

Miller said that when he does break the record, the accomplishment won’t just be about him.

“Without them I wouldn’t have all the offers, all the yards you know everything I’ve got now, so I really appreciate the coaches and the players,” said Miller.

Coach Willis agreed that Miller’s numbers are more incredible than they seem.

“He’s breaking this record alongside another back that’s an outstanding back so he basically gets a split amount of carries that he would get in a normal situation,” said Willis.

Ross said that he’s ready to see Miller surpass him.

“You always want the next generation to come up and do better than we’ve done, so for me man I’m rooting for the young man. I haven’t met him yet but I’m looking forward to it,” said Ross.

Ross’ advice to Miller is that football is a team sport and to let it come to him.