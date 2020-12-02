Tyler Legacy sweeps Tyler in hardwood edition of Rose City Rivalry

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Legacy Red Raiders and Lady Raiders remain unbeaten on the young basketball season.

But both also now have a victory over their crosstown rival.

The Legacy boys pulled away after leading by ten at halftime for an 85-64 victory over the Tyler Lions Tuesday at home. The Red Raiders improve to 6-0 so far on the year. Tyler drops to 3-2.

The Lady Raiders took control early and defeated the Lady Lions 39-25 Tuesday at Tyler High School. Coach Ross Barber’s squad is now 9-0 on the season. Tyler girls fall to 3-4.

Senior Matt Wade led the Red Raiders with 18 points as Coach Kevin Walker’s team had five players score in double figures.

Sophomore Ashad Walker led the Lions with 24 points, including five three-pointers.

On the ladies side, Tori Ransom was the top scorer for the Lady Raiders with 10 points.

Watch the video to see the highlights.