Tyler Legacy throttles North Mesquite, stays alive in playoff hunt

MESQUITE, Texas (KETK) – The running game was hitting on all cylinders for Coach Joe Willis and company Wednesday.

Needing to win their remaining three games to get into the playoffs, the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders got going quickly against North Mesquite and never really looked back, as they shut out the Stallions 66-0.

The Red Raiders junior backfield duo of Bryson Donnell and Jamarion Miller combined to score six touchdowns and rack up 287 yards of total offense.

Legacy snaps its five-game losing streak improving to 3-5 on the season, and 1-3 in District 10-6A action.

The Red Raiders are now in a three-way tie with Mesquite and North Mesquite for the fourth and final playoff spot out of the the district with two regular season games to play.

Legacy plays at Mesquite Monday at 7:00 p.m. before closing the regular season at home on Saturday Dec. 5 against Mesquite Horn at 3:00 p.m.

The contest versus Horn can be seen LIVE on KTPN “The Z”. That’s channel 51.2 or 36.9 on an over the air digital antenna, or Suddenlink Cable channel 9 in Tyler.

