The Tyler Legacy Red Raiders powerlifting team is sending two guys to the state meet this weekend, Kane Jones and Tariq Robinson.



“I’m really excited, it’s kind of nice to see all of my work getting put into place after prepping all year and all over the summer and stuff,” says Kane Jones.



“It’s exciting since it’s my first time and I’m a senior so it’s my last year and to show I can lift,” adds Tariq Robinson.



“To see these two guys come to the end of the season and make it this far, is really truly been an honor and a blessing to see those guys come in every single day,” says assistant coach Bry Anderson.



Legacy already has some medalists in the program. This past weekend, the Lady Raiders had three girls place in the top 5 in their state competition.



“It means a lot to me because I went out with a bang my senior year, I went to state all four years, freshman year I didn’t know what I was doing and last year I got sixth which was one away from placing, and this year I wanted to medal and I got my medal,” smiles Samira Matlock.



“It feels great I have been doing this four years so it was great to finally place at state,” adds Asia Burnley



“I just never thought I would love lifting as much as I do now and it means so much because it’s the one thing that makes me really really happy,” declares Mia Zuniga



Now the boys are looking for their shot at the podium this weekend.



“I just have to make all of my lifts and stay consistent, I’ve been trying to stay healthy and not fall behind or anything,” says Jones.



“Have down all my technique, being able to be ready on time for my lifts and just focus on my lifts the whole time,” adds Robinson.



The boy’s powerlifting state meet is Saturday, March 26th in Abilene, and the Red Raiders look to lift a couple of medals, after pumping some iron.