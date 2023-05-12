TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The early building blocks have been put in place this spring, as coach Beau Trahan finished up his first spring as Tyler Legacy’s head football coach, and tonight they capped it all off with the annual spring game.

The Red Raiders will once again be led by quarterback Luke Wolf.

Coach Trahan said they don’t do too much conditioning after practice, because they get their workout while running this offense.

You’ll be seeing Legacy snap the ball quickly this year, as Trahan installs his spread offense.

Right now, he says the defense has been flying to the football, while the offense is picking up the scheme.

Last season, Tyler Legacy went 2-8, and when the spring game was over, coach Trahan challenged his guys to be the catalyst to what turns this program around.

The Red Raiders will now begin their off-season workouts program.

Tyler Legacy will open the regular season on the road in Lufkin when they face off against the Panthers on August 25th.