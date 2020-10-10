Tyler Legacy’s game against Allen cancelled after multiple Eagles test positive for COVID-19

(KETK)-Allen ISD has made the difficult decision to cancel the upcoming home varsity football game against Tyler Legacy on Oct. 16.

Following the cancellation of last night’s football game, additional lab-confirmed positive tests of COVID-19 were reported last night and this morning. After consulting with the AISD athletic department and our health coordinator, Allen ISD believes this decision is in the best interest of both Allen’s and Tyler Legacy’s players and staff.

This Friday’s game was scheduled to be Allen High School’s Homecoming game. All homecoming festivities, including the crowning of the king and queen and the planned drive-in movie, will be postponed to a later date. Allen High School will communicate the new event schedule when details are finalized.

While the cancellation of both games is unfortunate, AISD wants to emphasize that this is no fault of our students or coaches. AISD students and staff across the district have done an excellent job of following health and safety guidelines. As a reminder to all in our community, please continue to wear a mask, practice social distancing, and stay home if you are feeling ill.

Allen ISD would like to thank the entire community for its support and understanding during these difficult times. We look forward to having our football team, Escadrille, cheerleaders and many other student groups participate in the next home football game on Oct. 30 against McKinney Boyd.