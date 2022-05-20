Tyler, TX – Tyler Legacy High School senior athlete Iain Salter signed a letter of intent to continue cross country and track at the collegiate level today. The signing ceremony took place in the lecture hall before the athlete’s family, coaches, and teammates.

Iain Salter, Cross Country (XC) and Track – Tulsa University

Two-time State XC Qualifier

Two-time Regional Track Qualifier

Holds the school record in 1600m and 800m

2022 Track District Champion in the 3200m, 1600m, and 800m

Tyler Legacy Coach Dennis Teuber: Iain has been part of our program for two and a half years. During this time, he has developed as a runner and person. Iain has put in endless hours to get to where he is now. We are proud of him and everything he has accomplished. Iain, we wish you the best of luck in this next step of your journey.