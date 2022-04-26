Tyler, TX – Tyler Legacy High School senior athlete Luke Pearson signed his letter of intent to play at the collegiate level today. The signing ceremony took place in the media center before his family, coaches, and teammates.

Luke Pearson, Cross Country/Track – The University of Texas at Dallas

2-Year Varsity Cross Country runner

2020 Cross Country District Champion team

2021 Athletic-Academic All-Star

Top 6% in class

Involved in Rho Kappa, Mu Alpha Theta, science honor societies, and National Honor Society

2021 State Prose and Poetry qualifier

2020 One Act Play ‘All-Star Cast’

Tyler Legacy Head Cross Country and Distance Track Coach Dennis Teuber:

“Luke has been part of our distance program for four years. I have had the privilege of watching him grow as a runner and a person. Luke is one of the hardest working and most determined athletes I have coached. He has always put the team first and is an inspiration to everyone around him. Luke, I am so proud of you and can’t wait to see you run at The University of Texas at Dallas.”