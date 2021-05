TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Tyler Legacy and Sachse at a quick turnaround for their noon start on Saturday after Game One of their series went 11 innings the night before.

The Red Raiders lost the first matchup 4-3 and needed to win Game Two at home in Tyler to keep their season alive.

However, their 7th inning two-out rally fell short, and the Mustangs took the game 3-1, and won the opening round series.