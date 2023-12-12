Tyler – Tyler Legacy High School senior athlete, Travis Jackson, has signed a letter of intent to play football at the collegiate level. The signing ceremony occurred in the auditorium before family, coaches, and teammates.

Travis Jackson – Texas Christian University

2023 Stats:

Total Tackles – 69

Total Solo Tackles – 37

Tackles for Loss – 11

Sacks – 4

QB Pressure – 4

Knock Down Pass – 1

Fumble Recovery – 1

TD – 1

Awards and Accomplishments

4 Star Edge Rusher

Ranked 34th Nationally as Edge Rusher (247 Sports)

Junior Year: 10-6A 2nd Team All-District, Tyler Legacy Defensive MVP

Senior Year: 10-6A 1st Team All-District

Tyler Legacy Head Coach Beau Trahan: “Travis has been an outstanding member of our Red Raider community and has worked extremely hard for this incredible opportunity. Travis is an exceptional talent, and we look forward to his growth in this next chapter of his career. TCU is not only getting a great football player but also an even better person. Travis loves playing the game. His motor is unmatched by anyone we have coached, and we are excited for Travis and his family! We look forward to watching Travis on Saturdays in the years to come.”

Tyler Legacy Defensive Coordinator Coach Brody Trahan: “Travis has truly been a dream to coach this year. His motor ran hot all season long! Travis’ ability to consistently play at a high level throughout a game, week in and week out, sets him apart from any other defensive end I’ve had the pleasure of coaching. Not only is Travis special on the field, but he is a tremendous young man off the field as well. He’s a man of few words but always has a smile, and his work ethic makes him a true leader by example. We are excited for Travis’ future and his career for years to come at TCU!”