FORNEY, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Lions High School varsity football game at Forney High School was moved to Thursday, according to school officials.

The game will no longer be played on Friday due to the weather.

Officials said there was a 90% chance of thunderstorms for Friday, and they moved the game to still be able to recognize their students during senior night. The freshman and junior varsity teams are now also going to play at Tyler on Wednesday.