Tyler Lions open fall camp determined to rebound from missing the postseason in 2020

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Football practice is fully underway in Texas, as the big schools got out on the field, and Monday morning, coach Ricklan Holmes had his Tyler Lions up and going, looking to bounce back from missing the playoffs last year.

The Lions went 2-7 in 2020, losing the last three games of the season.

But this year, coach Holmes is expecting a much different-looking pride of Lions.

Tyler will have options at quarterback this season coach Holmes says Derrick McFall will get starting snaps this year but is a good enough athlete to play running back or wideout.

Eli Holt will also be an option behind center in those situations.

Coach Holmes said he’s glad his team has been able to get back into a normal rhythm after last season but has never questioned his team’s effort on the field.

“It’s hard to do what you normally do because of the process we are so used to doing and our kids, it’s hard to overcome that,” said Holmes. “But the one thing I can say about our kids, even though we didn’t get to go through that process last year, one thing I can say about them, they fought every single game, and that has to do with understanding the tradition of the program they represent.”

Tyler will open the season on the road in Texarkana when they face the Texas High Tigers on Friday, August 27th.