Tyler Lions take down All Saints in Day 1 of Tim Crowder Invitational

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – In a high scoring affair to cap off the first day of the fifth annual Tim Crowder Invitational, the Tyler Lions came from behind to defeat the All Saints Trojans 9-6.

The game was called in the bottom of the fourth inning with the Lions still batting to due to the 1 hour and 45 minute tournament time restriction.

Watch the video to see game highlights.

Friday’s Games at Mike Carter Field

Game 6: All Saints vs. Alba-Golden, 9 a.m.

Game 7: Gladewater vs. Chapel Hill, 11:15 a.m.

Game 8: Quinlan Ford vs. All Saints, 1:30 p.m.

Game 9: Tyler vs. Chapel Hill, 3:45 p.m.

Game 10: Tyler vs. Quinlan Ford, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s Games at Mike Carter Field

Game 11: Alba-Golden vs. Quinlan Ford, 9 a.m.

Game 12: Alba-Golden vs. Chapel Hill, 11:15 a.m.

Game 13: Gladewater vs. Chapel Hill, 1:30 p.m.

Game 14: Gladewater vs. All Saints, 3:45 p.m.

Game 15: Tyler vs. All Saints, 6 p.m.