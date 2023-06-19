TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Summer months mean summer basketball and fundraising, and on Monday, the Tyler Prospects were washing cars in the Sonic parking lot, near Grande and Old Jacksonville, raising money so they can attend a basketball camp later this summer.

The Tyler Prospects are a travel league middle school basketball team, who compete across the state of Texas.

On Monday, the kids, alongside their coaches, washed cars to raise money to attend the Nhance Academy camp at the Glass Recreational Center

Head coach Chris Aubrey says they wanted to give the team a chance to earn the money themselves and also continue to bond as a group, and says he has been blown away by the support his kids have seen here in Tyler.

the next NHance Academy Basketball Camp will start next week on June 26th, and run through the 28th, at the Glass Recreational Center in Tyler.